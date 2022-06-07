Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) EVP James C. White Sells 876 Shares of Stock

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) EVP James C. White sold 876 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $63,693.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,355 shares in the company, valued at $534,782.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

NASDAQ IBTX opened at $72.59 on Tuesday. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $62.82 and a 1-year high of $80.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a market capitalization of $3.07 billion, a PE ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $70.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.34.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 33.81% and a return on equity of 8.54%. The business had revenue of $144.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 earnings per share. Independent Bank Group’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 5th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 4th. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.40%.

Several analysts have issued reports on IBTX shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of IBTX. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 700 shares of the bank’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $64,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in Independent Bank Group by 457.0% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,593 shares of the bank’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,307 shares in the last quarter. 73.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Independent Bank Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Independent Bank that provides various commercial banking products and services to businesses, professionals, and individuals in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, including checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

