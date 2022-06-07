Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Bruce Pfau Sells 13,560 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Shares of III opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $9.70.

Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $0.04 dividend. This is a positive change from Information Services Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.52%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Information Services Group by 17,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.

III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.

