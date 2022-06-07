Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Director Bruce Pfau Sells 13,560 Shares

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) Director Bruce Pfau sold 13,560 shares of Information Services Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.63, for a total value of $89,902.80. Following the sale, the director now owns 132,704 shares in the company, valued at $879,827.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Shares of III opened at $6.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $306.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.71, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 0.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $6.44 and a 200-day moving average of $7.03. The company has a current ratio of 2.02, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Information Services Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $5.37 and a 52 week high of $9.70.
Information Services Group (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The business services provider reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $69.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.98 million. Information Services Group had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 6.00%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Information Services Group, Inc. will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of III. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Information Services Group by 190.9% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 118,489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $694,000 after acquiring an additional 77,763 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in Information Services Group by 30.7% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,343 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Information Services Group by 17,235.6% during the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 17,509 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,000 after purchasing an additional 17,408 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in Information Services Group by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 73,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $526,000 after purchasing an additional 7,584 shares during the period. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP boosted its position in Information Services Group by 269.0% during the 3rd quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 37,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 27,426 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.73% of the company’s stock.
III has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Information Services Group from C$37.00 to C$29.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Information Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
About Information Services Group (Get Rating)
Information Services Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a technology research and advisory company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers digital transformation services, including automation, cloud, and data analytics; sourcing advisory; managed governance and risk; network carrier; technology strategy and operations design; change management; and market intelligence and technology research and analysis services.
