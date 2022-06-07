InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.
Shares of INFU opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 million, a PE ratio of 478.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.
InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)
