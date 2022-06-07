InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU) Lifted to Buy at StockNews.com

InfuSystem (NYSE:INFU – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Shares of INFU opened at $9.56 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.68. InfuSystem has a fifty-two week low of $6.78 and a fifty-two week high of $21.89. The stock has a market cap of $196.36 million, a PE ratio of 478.24 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 1.39.

InfuSystem Company Profile (Get Rating)

InfuSystem Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides infusion pumps, and related products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Integrated Therapy Services (ITS) and Durable Medical Equipment Services (DME Services). It supplies electronic ambulatory infusion pumps and associated disposable supply kits to oncology, infusion, and hospital outpatient chemotherapy clinics for the treatment of various cancers, including colorectal cancer, pain management, and other disease states.

