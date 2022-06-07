Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $18.02 Billion

Brokerages expect Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) to post sales of $18.02 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eleven analysts have made estimates for Intel’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $18.00 billion and the highest is $18.15 billion. Intel posted sales of $19.63 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 8.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Intel will report full year sales of $75.55 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $74.11 billion to $76.04 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $78.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $73.99 billion to $83.19 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Intel.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $18.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.32 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on INTC shares. DZ Bank lowered shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intel from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 price target on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Intel from $53.00 to $49.00 in a report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Intel from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.15.

In other news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of INTC. Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Lansing Street Advisors acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in Intel by 2,835.0% in the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 587 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Intel in the first quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA lifted its position in Intel by 64.0% in the fourth quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 656 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 256 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

INTC opened at $43.34 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.73. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.58 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.31. Intel has a 1 year low of $40.31 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock has a market cap of $177.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.60.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Saturday, May 7th were issued a $0.365 dividend. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.37%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

