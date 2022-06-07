Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP) Insider Antje Hensel-Roth Sells 7,121 Shares of Stock

Intermediate Capital Group plc (LON:ICP – Get Rating) insider Antje Hensel-Roth sold 7,121 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,541 ($19.31), for a total transaction of £109,734.61 ($137,512.04).

Shares of ICP opened at GBX 1,599 ($20.04) on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,569.09 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 1,800.59. The firm has a market capitalization of £4.58 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.34. Intermediate Capital Group plc has a 1-year low of GBX 1,285 ($16.10) and a 1-year high of GBX 2,493 ($31.24).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be given a dividend of GBX 57.30 ($0.72) per share. This is a boost from Intermediate Capital Group’s previous dividend of $18.70. This represents a yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 16th. Intermediate Capital Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 0.32%.

Several research firms recently commented on ICP. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group from GBX 2,885 ($36.15) to GBX 2,700 ($33.83) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 30th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a GBX 2,545 ($31.89) target price on shares of Intermediate Capital Group in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Intermediate Capital Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 2,666 ($33.41).

Intermediate Capital Group plc is a private equity firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. Within direct it specializes in private debt, credit and equity investments. It invests in middle market, mature, growth capital, reinvestment, industry consolidations, bridge financing, restructuring of a shareholder base, acquisitions, public to private transactions with or without private equity backing, leveraged and acquisition finance, leveraged credit, partnership equity, management buyouts and management buyins, secondary investments, development capital, public quoted company finance, off-balance-sheet finance, refinancing and recapitalizations, and pre-IPO financing.

