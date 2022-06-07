Invesco Ltd. Buys 56,574 Shares of Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)

Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,073,004 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 56,574 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.57% of Community Health Systems worth $27,592,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,047,724 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after buying an additional 15,011 shares in the last quarter. Hood River Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Community Health Systems during the 3rd quarter worth about $17,069,000. Clough Capital Partners L P increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 142.9% during the 3rd quarter. Clough Capital Partners L P now owns 879,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 517,144 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 0.6% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 834,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after purchasing an additional 4,684 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Whitebox Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Community Health Systems by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Whitebox Advisors LLC now owns 505,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,916,000 after purchasing an additional 245,150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.41% of the company’s stock.

Community Health Systems stock opened at $5.28 on Tuesday. Community Health Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.96 and a fifty-two week high of $17.04. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $711.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.38, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.86.

Community Health Systems ( NYSE:CYH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Community Health Systems had a net margin of 2.36% and a negative return on equity of 20.58%. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post 1.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director James S. Ely III purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $5.12 per share, with a total value of $51,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 261,299 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,850.88. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 8.40% of the company’s stock.

CYH has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems to $10.50 in a research report on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Community Health Systems from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Community Health Systems in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Community Health Systems from $18.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $13.13.

Community Health Systems, Inc owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. It offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

