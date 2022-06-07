Invesco Ltd. Has $25.21 Million Stock Holdings in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY)

Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in Getty Realty Corp. (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) by 76.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,740 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 340,352 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 1.73% of Getty Realty worth $25,213,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Getty Realty in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Spirit of America Management Corp NY bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 226.8% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,062 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Getty Realty during the 3rd quarter valued at about $81,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its position in shares of Getty Realty by 70.6% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 3,170 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares in the last quarter. 71.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on GTY. JMP Securities began coverage on Getty Realty in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. StockNews.com lowered Getty Realty from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Getty Realty from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.80.

Shares of NYSE:GTY opened at $27.44 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $29.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.33, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 2.91 and a current ratio of 2.91. Getty Realty Corp. has a 52-week low of $24.66 and a 52-week high of $34.21.

Getty Realty (NYSE:GTY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.46 by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $38.98 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $39.78 million. Getty Realty had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 40.45%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.47 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Getty Realty Corp. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 23rd will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 22nd. Getty Realty’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 121.48%.

