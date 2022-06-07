Invesco Ltd. Has $26.16 Million Stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE)

Invesco Ltd. decreased its stake in Bloom Energy Co. (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) by 24.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,192,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 395,644 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.68% of Bloom Energy worth $26,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Bloom Energy by 74.1% in the 3rd quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. now owns 2,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 3rd quarter valued at about $82,000. Ullmann Wealth Partners Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Finally, Canal Insurance CO bought a new position in shares of Bloom Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $219,000. Institutional investors own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP Swaminathan Venkataraman sold 2,338 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.94, for a total value of $55,971.72. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gregory D. Cameron sold 61,194 shares of Bloom Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.39, for a total transaction of $1,308,939.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 90,437 shares of company stock valued at $1,939,871. 2.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BE. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Bloom Energy from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $33.00 to $28.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Truist Financial lifted their price target on Bloom Energy to $19.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America upgraded Bloom Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $28.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price target on Bloom Energy from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

Shares of BE stock opened at $18.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $19.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2,524.52, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a current ratio of 2.09. Bloom Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $11.47 and a 12-month high of $37.01.

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.20) by ($0.12). Bloom Energy had a negative return on equity of 738.94% and a negative net margin of 22.25%. The company had revenue of $201.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $220.75 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.17) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Bloom Energy Co. will post -0.93 EPS for the current year.

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a power generation platform that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels, into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion.

