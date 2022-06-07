Invesco Ltd. Has $27.42 Million Position in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,439,469 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,163 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. owned 0.43% of ChargePoint worth $27,422,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of ChargePoint in the third quarter valued at $37,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its holdings in shares of ChargePoint by 491.6% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,573 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 100.0% in the third quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of ChargePoint by 80.4% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 4,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 1,956 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Michael Linse sold 1,576,794 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.46, for a total value of $24,377,235.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Pasquale Romano sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.62, for a total value of $3,655,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,766,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,445,177.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,981,130 shares of company stock valued at $30,641,403. Insiders own 23.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $14.97 on Tuesday. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.50 and a 12 month high of $36.86. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $14.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.13.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 31st. The company reported ($0.21) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.01. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 51.76% and a negative net margin of 107.29%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.18) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that ChargePoint Holdings, Inc. will post -0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CHPT shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ChargePoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $34.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $17.00 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $35.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.96.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

