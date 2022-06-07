Invesco Ltd. Has $27.67 Million Position in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK)

Invesco Ltd. lowered its holdings in Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 984,897 shares of the company’s stock after selling 16,409 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 0.18% of Liberty Global worth $27,667,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LBTYK. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Naya Capital Management UK Ltd. now owns 8,613,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,740,000 after acquiring an additional 240,408 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 6,455,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,339,000 after acquiring an additional 74,232 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,078,795 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,161,000 after acquiring an additional 77,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,631,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,812,000 after acquiring an additional 119,042 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in Liberty Global by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,379,865 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,850,000 after acquiring an additional 160,110 shares in the last quarter. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Liberty Global news, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.53, for a total value of $204,240.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 160,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,097,820.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,800 shares of company stock worth $1,460,940 over the last 90 days.

NASDAQ LBTYK opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15. Liberty Global plc has a one year low of $21.83 and a one year high of $30.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The business’s fifty day moving average is $24.96 and its 200-day moving average is $26.37.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter.

LBTYK has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

