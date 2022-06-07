Invesco Ltd. Sells 249,569 Shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its holdings in shares of FTC Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,300,001 shares of the company’s stock after selling 249,569 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned 3.88% of FTC Solar worth $24,948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in FTC Solar by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 2,695 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in FTC Solar by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 350,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,646,000 after purchasing an additional 2,738 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $100,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in FTC Solar during the third quarter worth approximately $110,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in FTC Solar by 40.4% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 55,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $428,000 after purchasing an additional 15,826 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.41% of the company’s stock.

FTCI stock opened at $5.23 on Tuesday. FTC Solar, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.12 and a fifty-two week high of $13.98. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $3.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.21. The company has a market capitalization of $522.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 3.59.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.06). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 54.97% and a negative net margin of 51.28%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.10) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that FTC Solar, Inc. will post -0.7 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Patrick Cook sold 50,888 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.55, for a total transaction of $333,316.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Arc Family Trust sold 28,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.05, for a total value of $115,020.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 20,469,357 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,900,895.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 863,491 shares of company stock worth $3,395,295 over the last three months.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on FTCI. Northland Securities began coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered FTC Solar from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen dropped their price target on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler downgraded FTC Solar from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on FTC Solar from $10.00 to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.77.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

