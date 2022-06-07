Invesco Ltd. Sells 6,023 Shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS)

Invesco Ltd. reduced its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 282,400 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 6,023 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned about 1.01% of Plexus worth $27,080,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Plexus by 51.2% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 384 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,262 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 31,655 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,051,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 20,098 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,927,000 after buying an additional 285 shares during the last quarter. 94.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Plexus alerts:

In other Plexus news, insider Steven J. Frisch sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.13, for a total transaction of $287,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 56,666 shares in the company, valued at $4,653,978.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Scott Theune sold 1,879 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.18, for a total value of $158,174.22. Following the sale, the insider now owns 5,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $473,175.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,293 shares of company stock valued at $2,182,813. 2.17% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLXS opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $99.12. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.10. The business’s 50 day moving average is $81.31 and its 200 day moving average is $84.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. Plexus’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.49 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently commented on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.12.

About Plexus (Get Rating)

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLXS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Plexus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Plexus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.