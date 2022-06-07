Invesco Ltd. Sells 69,956 Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC)

Invesco Ltd. trimmed its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC – Get Rating) by 25.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 203,839 shares of the company’s stock after selling 69,956 shares during the quarter. Invesco Ltd. owned approximately 0.24% of IAC/InterActiveCorp worth $26,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IAC. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 411.9% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in IAC/InterActiveCorp during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its holdings in IAC/InterActiveCorp by 63.8% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 511 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.44% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $87.98 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 586.57 and a beta of 1.33. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1-year low of $72.29 and a 1-year high of $161.85. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $110.63.

IAC/InterActiveCorp ( NASDAQ:IAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($2.72) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($2.15). The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.31 billion. IAC/InterActiveCorp had a negative return on equity of 1.17% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.40 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on IAC shares. Oppenheimer reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $155.00 to $135.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Benchmark reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $200.00 to $175.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Cowen reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on IAC/InterActiveCorp from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded IAC/InterActiveCorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.53.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company publishes original and engaging digital content in the form of articles, illustrations, and videos and images across entertainment, food, home, beauty, travel, health, family, luxury, and fashion areas; and magazines related to women and lifestyle.

