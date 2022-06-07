iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Purchased by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Get Rating) by 174.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,278,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Toth Financial Advisory Corp raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 486.7% during the fourth quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 88 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 605.0% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the period. Finally, Cassady Schiller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $47,000.

IWF stock opened at $238.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $217.09 and a fifty-two week high of $311.95. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $249.19 and its 200 day simple moving average is $270.61.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

