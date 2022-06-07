Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group trimmed its stake in shares of Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,304 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $78,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the period. National Pension Service acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,563,000. Baird Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $9,326,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Jackson Financial in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,154,000. 81.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jackson Financial alerts:

In related news, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn purchased 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 13th. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $150,479.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Paul Chadwick Myers purchased 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.15 per share, with a total value of $265,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 383,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,712,726.65. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498 in the last three months.

NYSE JXN opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.03 and a 1-year high of $47.76. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34.

Jackson Financial (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. The firm had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.80 billion. On average, research analysts expect that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

Several research firms have recently commented on JXN. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Jackson Financial has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

About Jackson Financial (Get Rating)

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JXN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jackson Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jackson Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.