Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN) Shares Sold by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group cut its position in Jackson Financial Inc. (NYSE:JXN – Get Rating) by 99.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,874 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,304 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group’s holdings in Jackson Financial were worth $78,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Jackson Financial by 6,375.1% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 784,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,811,000 after purchasing an additional 772,284 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,748,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 1,996.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 485,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,302,000 after acquiring an additional 462,180 shares during the period. Regal Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Jackson Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $359,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd lifted its position in Jackson Financial by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 188,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,885,000 after acquiring an additional 65,680 shares during the period. 81.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

JXN opened at $35.50 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.41. Jackson Financial Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.03 and a 12 month high of $47.76.

Jackson Financial ( NYSE:JXN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $3.94 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.53 by ($0.59). The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.80 billion. Jackson Financial had a net margin of 29.79% and a return on equity of 20.22%. Research analysts anticipate that Jackson Financial Inc. will post 19.27 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be paid a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 1st. Jackson Financial’s payout ratio is currently 8.74%.

JXN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut Jackson Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Jackson Financial from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.67.

In other news, CEO Laura Louene Prieskorn acquired 4,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.71 per share, with a total value of $150,479.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 261,514 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,031,094.94. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Dan Hagan sold 217,411 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total value of $8,700,788.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,500,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $180,090,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders purchased a total of 31,244 shares of company stock valued at $978,498 over the last ninety days.

Jackson Financial Inc, through its subsidiaries, primarily provides a suite of annuities to retail investors in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Retail Annuities, Institutional Products, and Closed Life and Annuity Blocks. The Retail Annuities segment offers various retirement income and savings products, including variable, fixed index, fixed, and immediate payout annuities, as well as registered index-linked annuities and lifetime income solutions.

