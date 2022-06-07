John Mendlein Sells 1,364 Shares of Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE) Stock

Fate Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:FATE – Get Rating) Director John Mendlein sold 1,364 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $31,085.56. Following the transaction, the director now owns 158,091 shares in the company, valued at $3,602,893.89. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

John Mendlein also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, March 10th, John Mendlein sold 31,562 shares of Fate Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.02, for a total transaction of $1,105,301.24.

Shares of NASDAQ:FATE opened at $22.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.05 and a beta of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.17. Fate Therapeutics, Inc. has a one year low of $20.49 and a one year high of $97.43.

Fate Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FATE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.76) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $18.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.01 million. Fate Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 368.76% and a negative return on equity of 34.89%. The firm’s revenue was up 65.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Fate Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 560.5% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 25,100 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,488,000 after acquiring an additional 21,300 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $200,277,000. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Fate Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $914,000. Profund Advisors LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 558.2% in the 3rd quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 15,495 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $918,000 after acquiring an additional 13,141 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in Fate Therapeutics by 48.0% in the 3rd quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 385,187 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $22,676,000 after acquiring an additional 124,894 shares during the period.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fate Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Fate Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, April 1st. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $122.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Wedbush upped their price target on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Fate Therapeutics from $125.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.36.

Fate Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops programmed cellular immunotherapies for cancer and immune disorders worldwide. Its NK- and T-cell immuno-oncology programs under development include FT516 for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia (AML) B-cell lymphoma, and advanced solid tumor; FT596 to treat B-cell lymphoma and chronic lymphocytic leukemia; FT538 to treat AML and multiple myeloma; FT576 to treat multiple myeloma; FT819 to treat hematologic malignancies and solid tumors; FT536 to treat solid tumors; and FT500 for the treatment of advanced solid tumors.

