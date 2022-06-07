John Wood Group PLC (LON:WG) Insider Roy Franklin Purchases 22,000 Shares of Stock

John Wood Group PLC (LON:WGGet Rating) insider Roy Franklin acquired 22,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 220 ($2.76) per share, for a total transaction of £48,400 ($60,651.63).

Shares of WG stock opened at GBX 223.40 ($2.80) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.62. John Wood Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 150.70 ($1.89) and a twelve month high of GBX 266.40 ($3.34). The company has a market cap of £1.55 billion and a P/E ratio of -13.62. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 204.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 202.80.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on WG. Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 330 ($4.14) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 300 ($3.76) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 400 ($5.01) target price on shares of John Wood Group in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on John Wood Group from GBX 285 ($3.57) to GBX 306 ($3.83) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 327.67 ($4.11).

John Wood Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, project management, and engineering solutions to energy and built environment worldwide. It operates through four segments: Projects, Operations, Consulting, and Investment. The company offers engineering solutions, including decarbonization and optimization in energy and industry; and renewable energy, future fuels, and low carbon solutions.

