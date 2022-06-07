JPMorgan Chase & Co. Buys 14,053 Shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 250,080 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 0.48% of e.l.f. Beauty worth $8,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 231.8% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 112,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,270,000 after acquiring an additional 78,643 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 36,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after buying an additional 3,422 shares during the last quarter. WD Rutherford LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 66.8% during the 4th quarter. WD Rutherford LLC now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after buying an additional 12,655 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 23.7% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 26,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $773,000 after buying an additional 5,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of e.l.f. Beauty by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 12,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $399,000 after buying an additional 4,622 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Scott Milsten sold 14,949 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.08, for a total value of $404,818.92. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 185,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,015,730.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Tarang Amin sold 14,187 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.90, for a total value of $339,069.30. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 341,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,152,409.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 114,258 shares of company stock valued at $2,964,721. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently weighed in on ELF shares. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. DA Davidson upped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on e.l.f. Beauty from $33.00 to $27.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on e.l.f. Beauty from $38.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on e.l.f. Beauty in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $33.00.

Shares of ELF opened at $26.29 on Tuesday. e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.49 and a 12-month high of $33.63. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $27.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 2.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 64.12 and a beta of 1.90.

e.l.f. Beauty (NYSE:ELF – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $105.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $91.22 million. e.l.f. Beauty had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 5.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that e.l.f. Beauty, Inc. will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

e.l.f. Beauty, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cosmetic and skin care products under the e.l.f., W3LL PEOPLE, and Keys Soulcare brand names worldwide. The company offers eye, lip, face, and skin care products. It sells its products through national and international retailers and direct-to-consumer channels, which include e-commerce platforms in the United States; and internationally primarily through distributors.

