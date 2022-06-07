JPMorgan Chase & Co. Decreases Stock Position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut its position in B2Gold Corp. (NYSEAMERICAN:BTG – Get Rating) (TSE:BTO) by 23.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,240,116 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 672,934 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.21% of B2Gold worth $8,803,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BTG. First Eagle Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in B2Gold by 11.4% in the fourth quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 21,787,105 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $85,774,000 after acquiring an additional 2,224,832 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,436,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $29,320,000 after acquiring an additional 877,754 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in B2Gold by 35.1% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 5,726,268 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $22,561,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488,300 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its holdings in B2Gold by 2,655.4% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 476,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,872,000 after acquiring an additional 458,927 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in B2Gold by 29.7% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,955,577 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,615,000 after acquiring an additional 676,265 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.70% of the company’s stock.

NYSEAMERICAN BTG opened at $4.13 on Tuesday. B2Gold Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.30 and a 52 week high of $5.07. The company has a quick ratio of 3.54, a current ratio of 4.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.01.

B2Gold ( NYSEAMERICAN:BTG Get Rating ) (TSE:BTO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.01. B2Gold had a net margin of 26.32% and a return on equity of 15.30%. As a group, equities analysts expect that B2Gold Corp. will post 0.4 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$8.00 to C$8.25 in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James set a $6.00 target price on shares of B2Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of B2Gold from C$7.75 to C$8.50 in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.28.

B2Gold Corp. operates as a gold producer with three operating mines in Mali, the Philippines, and Namibia. It operates the Fekola Mine in Mali, the Masbate Mine in the Philippines, and the Otjikoto Mine in Namibia. The company also has an 25% interest in the Calibre Mining Corp.; and approximately 19% interest in BeMetals Corp.

