JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) by 418.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 169,328 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 136,643 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s holdings in STMicroelectronics were worth $8,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Green Alpha Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Green Alpha Advisors LLC now owns 24,301 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,636 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $618,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 26.3% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,225 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,231 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of STMicroelectronics by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 25,685 shares of the semiconductor producer’s stock valued at $1,255,000 after purchasing an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. 11.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on STM. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from €44.00 ($47.31) to €38.00 ($40.86) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Craig Hallum dropped their target price on shares of STMicroelectronics from $65.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. Barclays downgraded shares of STMicroelectronics from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.91.

STM stock opened at $39.33 on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a one year low of $34.83 and a one year high of $52.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.72 billion, a PE ratio of 15.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a current ratio of 2.60. The company has a fifty day moving average of $38.75 and a 200-day moving average of $43.23.

STMicroelectronics (NYSE:STM – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The semiconductor producer reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. STMicroelectronics had a net margin of 17.93% and a return on equity of 26.20%. The company had revenue of $3.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.39 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 17.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that STMicroelectronics will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 21st will be paid a $0.051 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 17th. STMicroelectronics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.81%.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

