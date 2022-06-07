JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 39,131 Shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 668,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,131 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned about 1.11% of Heritage Commerce worth $7,981,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citigroup Inc. boosted its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 92.7% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 17,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 8,358 shares in the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 224,840 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,685,000 after acquiring an additional 112,420 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas bought a new stake in Heritage Commerce in the fourth quarter worth $138,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 5.0% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,409,324 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $16,827,000 after acquiring an additional 66,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Heritage Commerce by 58.3% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 24,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 9,191 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.49% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Heritage Commerce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Heritage Commerce in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

HTBK stock opened at $11.42 on Tuesday. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 1-year low of $10.56 and a 1-year high of $12.94. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $690.22 million, a P/E ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Heritage Commerce (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.01. Heritage Commerce had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 29.69%. The firm had revenue of $40.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.14 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Heritage Commerce Corp will post 0.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 12th were paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 11th. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 63.41%.

In related news, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 4,550 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.42, for a total transaction of $51,961.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 89,529 shares in the company, valued at $1,022,421.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Lawrence D. Mcgovern sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.37, for a total value of $28,425.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,079 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,069,678.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Heritage Commerce Corp operates as the bank holding company for Heritage Bank of Commerce that provides various commercial and personal banking services to residents and the business/professional community in California. Its deposit products for business banking and retail markets include interest and non-interest bearing demand, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and time deposits.

