JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 39,562 Shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Employers Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) by 24.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 200,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 39,562 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.72% of Employers worth $8,299,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of EIG. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth $1,065,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Employers by 8.8% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 110,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,577,000 after purchasing an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Employers in the 4th quarter worth $410,000. Denali Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 98,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,072,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Employers by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 43,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,806,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.07% of the company’s stock.

Get Employers alerts:

EIG has been the subject of several analyst reports. Boenning Scattergood lowered Employers from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Employers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Employers in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, TheStreet lowered Employers from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th.

Shares of EIG stock opened at $41.32 on Tuesday. Employers Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $36.23 and a 52-week high of $43.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a PE ratio of 12.48 and a beta of 0.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.42.

Employers (NYSE:EIG – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $152.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $165.93 million. Employers had a return on equity of 5.30% and a net margin of 13.58%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.51 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Employers Holdings, Inc. will post 2.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Employers’s payout ratio is 31.42%.

Employers Company Profile (Get Rating)

Employers Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the commercial property and casualty insurance industry primarily in the United States. It offers workers' compensation insurance to small businesses in low to medium hazard industries. The company markets its products through independent local, regional, and national agents and brokers; alternative distribution channels; and national, regional, and local trade groups and associations, as well as directly to customers.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Employers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Employers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.