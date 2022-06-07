JPMorgan Chase & Co. Purchases 514,979 Shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I (NASDAQ:SBEA – Get Rating) by 178.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 803,044 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 514,979 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 1.86% of SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I worth $8,151,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Condor Capital Management bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Gabelli Funds LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $101,000.

SBEA stock opened at $9.68 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $16.09 and a 200 day moving average of $13.97. SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I has a twelve month low of $9.10 and a twelve month high of $15.75.

SilverBox Engaged Merger Corp I, a blank check company, intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in Austin, Texas.

