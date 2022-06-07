Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Kadant Inc. (NYSE:KAI – Get Rating) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 190,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.64% of Kadant worth $43,860,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KAI. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Kadant by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,893 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,277,000 after acquiring an additional 638 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Kadant by 84.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 24,492 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,314,000 after buying an additional 11,194 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 76.1% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 553 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 239 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 53.3% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,498 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $510,000 after buying an additional 868 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Kadant by 42.7% during the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,566 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,361,000 after buying an additional 3,463 shares during the period. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of KAI stock opened at $188.83 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $188.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $204.47. Kadant Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.37 and a twelve month high of $240.47. The company has a market capitalization of $2.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Kadant ( NYSE:KAI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.08 by $0.20. Kadant had a return on equity of 17.88% and a net margin of 12.93%. The company had revenue of $226.48 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $215.17 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 31.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Kadant Inc. will post 8.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Kadant’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.17%.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Kadant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Barrington Research lifted their price target on Kadant from $240.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kadant in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Kadant in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

In related news, SVP Stacy D. Krause sold 1,415 shares of Kadant stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $283,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Dara F. Mitchell sold 1,480 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $296,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Kadant Inc supplies technologies and engineered systems worldwide. It operates through three segments: Flow Control, Industrial Processing, and Material Handling. The Flow Control segment develops, manufactures, and markets fluid-handling systems and equipment, such as rotary joints, syphons, turbulator bars, expansion joints, and engineered steam and condensate systems; and doctoring, cleaning, and filtration systems and related consumables, consisting of doctor systems and holders, doctor blades, shower and fabric-conditioning systems, formation systems, and water-filtration systems.

