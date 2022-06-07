Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) Shares Purchased by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,821 shares of the mining company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $348,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth $1,792,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 84.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,875 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 3,600 shares during the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Kinross Gold by 28.6% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Kinross Gold during the 4th quarter worth about $59,000. 56.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KGC stock opened at $4.48 on Tuesday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 1 year low of $3.92 and a 1 year high of $8.02. The firm has a market cap of $5.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.44 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $5.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 3.31.

Kinross Gold ( NYSE:KGC Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The mining company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $768.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Kinross Gold had a positive return on equity of 6.27% and a negative net margin of 12.88%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.15 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 1st. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -33.33%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on KGC. Credit Suisse Group downgraded Kinross Gold from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $7.00 to $5.25 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut Kinross Gold from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $5.75 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com started coverage on Kinross Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Kinross Gold from $5.50 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, CSFB set a $7.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Kinross Gold presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.36.

Kinross Gold Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold properties principally in the United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Chile, Ghana, and Mauritania. It is also involved in the extraction and processing of gold-containing ores; reclamation of gold mining properties; and production and sale of silver.

