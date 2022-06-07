Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 1,800 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of Liberty Global stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ LBTYA opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a fifty-two week low of $21.41 and a fifty-two week high of $30.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.17.

Get Liberty Global alerts:

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $2.06. Liberty Global had a net margin of 148.96% and a return on equity of 16.37%. The business had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Liberty Global plc will post -0.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Liberty Global from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $26.00 to $35.00 in a report on Thursday, March 24th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $54.50 to $52.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Liberty Global from $31.00 to $28.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.22.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the first quarter worth about $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in Liberty Global by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 630 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in Liberty Global by 37.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Liberty Global in the third quarter worth about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.05% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.