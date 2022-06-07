Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken Sells 1,800 Shares

Liberty Global plc (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) CFO Charles H. R. Bracken sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total value of $45,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 168,510 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,297,005. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of LBTYK opened at $25.18 on Tuesday. Liberty Global plc has a 12-month low of $21.83 and a 12-month high of $30.49. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock has a market cap of $13.17 billion, a PE ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.15.

Liberty Global (NASDAQ:LBTYK – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.85 billion during the quarter. Liberty Global had a return on equity of 16.37% and a net margin of 148.96%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet cut Liberty Global from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com raised Liberty Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 11.6% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 50,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,321,000 after buying an additional 5,256 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 18.1% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 177,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,604,000 after buying an additional 27,187 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Global in the first quarter valued at about $404,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 3,048.6% in the first quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 301,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,817,000 after buying an additional 292,114 shares during the period. Finally, Empyrean Capital Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Liberty Global by 8.2% in the first quarter. Empyrean Capital Partners LP now owns 3,184,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,522,000 after buying an additional 240,254 shares during the period. 54.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Liberty Global plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides broadband internet, video, fixed-line telephony, and mobile communications services to residential and business customers. It offers value-added broadband services, such as intelligent WiFi features; security; smart home, online storage solutions, and Web spaces; Connect Box, a set-top or Horizon box that delivers in-home Wi-Fi service; community Wi-Fi via routers in home, which provides access to the internet; and public Wi-Fi access points in train stations, hotels, bars, restaurants, and other public places.

