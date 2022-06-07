LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

LifeVantage stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.

LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in shares of LifeVantage in the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 30.4% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 13,868 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 3,235 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after purchasing an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 49.8% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 23,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 7,804 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of LifeVantage by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $192,000 after purchasing an additional 2,467 shares in the last quarter. 29.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LifeVantage

LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.

