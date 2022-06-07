LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.
LifeVantage stock opened at $4.51 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.37. The stock has a market cap of $56.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.39. LifeVantage has a fifty-two week low of $3.80 and a fifty-two week high of $8.66.
LifeVantage (NASDAQ:LFVN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $50.00 million for the quarter. LifeVantage had a return on equity of 27.19% and a net margin of 4.49%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that LifeVantage will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.
About LifeVantage (Get Rating)
LifeVantage Corporation engages in the identification, research, development, formulation, sale, and distribution of nutrigenomic activators, dietary supplements, nootropics, pre- and pro-biotics, weight management, skin and hair care products, bath and body, and targeted relief products. The company offers Protandim, a line of scientifically validated dietary supplements; LifeVantage Omega+, a dietary supplement that combines DHA and EPA Omega-3 fatty acids, Omega-7 fatty acids, and vitamin D3; LifeVantage ProBio, a dietary supplement to support digestive system health; a line of weight management products under the PhysIQ brand; Petandim for Dogs, a supplement to combat oxidative stress in dogs; and Axio, a line of energy drink mixes.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on LifeVantage (LFVN)
- CrowdStrike earnings and revenue beat forecasts, stock falls
- Ryder System, Inc: The Most Interesting Play In Logistics
- This Isn’t A Buyable Bottom For Stocks
- Macys Stock is Ready to Buy
- First Solar Stock is Ready to Shine
Receive News & Ratings for LifeVantage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LifeVantage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.