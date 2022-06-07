Lightspeed Commerce (NASDAQ:LSPD) Sees Large Volume Increase Following Analyst Upgrade

Lightspeed Commerce Inc. (NASDAQ:LSPD – Get Rating) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Monday after Piper Sandler raised their price target on the stock from $39.00 to $40.00. Approximately 104,407 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 92% from the previous session’s volume of 1,344,227 shares.The stock last traded at $27.46 and had previously closed at $27.24.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Raymond James lifted their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from C$40.00 to C$43.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Lightspeed Commerce from $40.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Barclays reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $42.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. National Bankshares reduced their price target on Lightspeed Commerce from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, TD Securities cut their price objective on Lightspeed Commerce from C$80.00 to C$60.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Lightspeed Commerce currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $59.17.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Liberty Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Lightspeed Commerce in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Gulf International Bank UK Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Lightspeed Commerce by 112.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,299 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Lightspeed Commerce in the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. 66.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.25 and its 200-day simple moving average is $31.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -13.59 and a beta of 3.53. The company has a current ratio of 6.60, a quick ratio of 6.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Lightspeed Commerce Inc provides commerce enabling Software as a Service (SaaS) platform for small and midsize businesses, retailers, restaurants, and golf course operators in Canada, the United States, Australia, the Netherlands, and internationally. Its SaaS platform enables customers to engage with consumers, manage operations, accept payments, etc.

