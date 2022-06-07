Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO) Shares Bought by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Monro, Inc. (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,075 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after buying an additional 1,410 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned about 1.00% of Monro worth $19,525,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Monro by 21.0% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,136 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Monro by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 1,897 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. acquired a new stake in Monro in the 3rd quarter worth about $119,000. OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in Monro by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,745 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Monro by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,517 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,592 shares during the last quarter.

Get Monro alerts:

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on MNRO shares. StockNews.com cut Monro from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Monro from $65.00 to $47.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Monro from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 24th.

MNRO opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 25.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a current ratio of 0.76. Monro, Inc. has a one year low of $37.49 and a one year high of $65.30. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.38 and its 200 day moving average price is $49.64.

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The auto parts company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by ($0.26). The firm had revenue of $328.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $328.18 million. Monro had a net margin of 4.53% and a return on equity of 8.15%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.38 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Monro, Inc. will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This is a positive change from Monro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.43%. Monro’s payout ratio is presently 57.46%.

Monro Profile (Get Rating)

Monro, Inc provides automotive undercar repair, and tire sales and services in the United States. It offers replacement tires and tire related services; routine maintenance services on passenger cars, light trucks, and vans; products and services for brakes; mufflers and exhaust systems; and steering, drive train, suspension, and wheel alignment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Monro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Monro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.