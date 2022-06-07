Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) Lifted to “Buy” at StockNews.com

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Tuesday.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Myriad Genetics from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 19th.

NASDAQ MYGN opened at $18.72 on Tuesday. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $18.41 and a 52 week high of $36.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.21 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.58. The firm has a market cap of $1.50 billion, a PE ratio of -156.00 and a beta of 1.57.

Myriad Genetics ( NASDAQ:MYGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.14) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Myriad Genetics had a negative return on equity of 2.75% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $164.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.09 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Myriad Genetics will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Daniel K. Spiegelman sold 6,424 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total value of $123,662.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $654,115. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Myriad Genetics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $27,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Myriad Genetics by 209.5% in the 3rd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 838 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $81,000. 97.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a genetic testing and precision medicine company, develops and commercializes genetic tests in the United States and internationally. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests for use in oncology, and women's and mental health applications. It provides MyRisk Hereditary Cancer Test, a DNA sequencing test for assessing the risks for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis CDx Germline Companion Diagnostic Test, a DNA sequencing test to help determine the therapy for patients with metastatic breast, ovarian, metastatic pancreatic, or metastatic prostate cancer with deleterious or suspected deleterious germline BRCA variants; and MyChoice CDx Companion Diagnostic Test, a tumor test that determines homologous recombination deficiency status in patients with ovarian cancer.

