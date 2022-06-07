NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS) Insider Kevin Yuann Sells 1,396 Shares of Stock

NerdWallet, Inc. (NASDAQ:NRDS – Get Rating) insider Kevin Yuann sold 1,396 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.99, for a total transaction of $16,738.04. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 221,720 shares in the company, valued at $2,658,422.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Kevin Yuann also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, May 9th, Kevin Yuann sold 3,524 shares of NerdWallet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.08, for a total transaction of $28,473.92.

Shares of NerdWallet stock opened at $11.92 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $10.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.83. NerdWallet, Inc. has a 1-year low of $7.07 and a 1-year high of $34.44.

NerdWallet ( NASDAQ:NRDS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.14) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $129.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $123.28 million. On average, research analysts forecast that NerdWallet, Inc. will post -0.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on NRDS. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of NerdWallet from $17.00 to $13.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $17.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on NerdWallet from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on NerdWallet from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, NerdWallet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $24.93.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. HST Ventures LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $3,171,000. Innovius Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $81,006,000. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $162,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $177,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of NerdWallet in the 4th quarter worth $371,000. 49.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NerdWallet

NerdWallet, Inc operates a digital platform that provides consumer-driven advice about personal finance by connecting individuals and small and mid-sized businesses with financial products providers. The company's platform offers guidance to consumers through educational content, tools and calculators, and product marketplaces, as well as NerdWallet app for various financial products, including credit cards, mortgages, insurance, SMB products, personal loans, banking, investing, and student loans.

