Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO) Shares Sold by Bank of Montreal Can

Bank of Montreal Can reduced its position in shares of Nevro Corp. (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) by 23.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,996 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 4,613 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can’s holdings in Nevro were worth $1,246,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bridgefront Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nevro during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in Nevro in the fourth quarter worth $2,271,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Nevro by 31.5% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 48,650 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 11,653 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Nevro by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 319,193 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,877,000 after buying an additional 39,542 shares during the period. Finally, Bellevue Group AG increased its position in Nevro by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 237,841 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $19,282,000 after buying an additional 22,885 shares during the period.

In other Nevro news, General Counsel Kashif Rashid acquired 1,500 shares of Nevro stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $64.04 per share, with a total value of $96,060.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:NVRO opened at $47.39 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.68, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Nevro Corp. has a 1-year low of $41.02 and a 1-year high of $182.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.51 and a 200 day simple moving average of $70.84.

Nevro (NYSE:NVRO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.98) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.11) by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $87.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $86.19 million. Nevro had a negative return on equity of 38.02% and a negative net margin of 35.25%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($0.85) EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nevro Corp. will post -2.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Nevro from $125.00 to $95.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com lowered Nevro from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Nevro from $100.00 to $76.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on Nevro from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Nevro from $65.00 to $64.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $94.77.

Nevro Corp., a medical device company, provides products for patients suffering from chronic pain in the United States and internationally. The company develops and commercializes the Senza spinal cord stimulation system, an evidence-based neuromodulation platform for the treatment of chronic pain, as well as Senza II and Senza Omnia systems.

