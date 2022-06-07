Northern Trust Corp Acquires 5,161 Shares of Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) by 32.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,991 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,161 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.05% of Repare Therapeutics worth $442,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after acquiring an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $43,000. California State Teachers Retirement System bought a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $198,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its position in Repare Therapeutics by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 34,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $725,000 after acquiring an additional 7,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jump Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at $291,000. 89.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Repare Therapeutics alerts:

Several research firms have recently weighed in on RPTX. Stifel Nicolaus cut Repare Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. HC Wainwright lowered their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $54.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Repare Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on Repare Therapeutics from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $43.13.

NASDAQ:RPTX opened at $14.10 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $590.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.59 and a beta of 0.92. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a one year low of $8.06 and a one year high of $35.75. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.08.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.86) by $0.03. Repare Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.60% and a negative net margin of 1,533.38%. Research analysts anticipate that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -3.37 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repare Therapeutics news, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 6,869 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $13.21 per share, for a total transaction of $90,739.49. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 4,368,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $57,711,279.97. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Bvf Partners L. P/Il purchased 1,186,045 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $11.68 per share, with a total value of $13,853,005.60. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 4,011,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $46,855,534.72. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired a total of 1,612,914 shares of company stock valued at $17,513,745 in the last quarter. 30.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Company Profile (Get Rating)

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage precision oncology company, discovers and develops therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies that focuses on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RPTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Repare Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Repare Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.