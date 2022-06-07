Northern Trust Corp Makes New Investment in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY)

Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Oatly Group AB (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 58,481 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $466,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Keybank National Association OH acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $115,000. Wrapmanager Inc. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $203,000. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $239,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Oatly Group in the 4th quarter worth $201,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Oatly Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $393,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on OTLY. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of Oatly Group from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Oatly Group from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Oatly Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim lowered their target price on Oatly Group from $21.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of 14.37.

OTLY opened at 4.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 2.77 and a quick ratio of 2.36. Oatly Group AB has a 1-year low of 2.75 and a 1-year high of 29.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of 4.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of 6.10.

Oatly Group (NASDAQ:OTLY – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported -0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of -0.14 by -0.01. The firm had revenue of 166.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of 160.98 million. Oatly Group had a negative return on equity of 20.87% and a negative net margin of 39.96%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.07) earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Oatly Group AB will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Oatly Group AB, an oatmilk company, provides a range of plant-based dairy products made from oats in Sweden. It offers Barista edition oatmilk, oatgurts, frozen desserts, ice-creams, and yogurts; ready-to-go drinks, such as cold brew latte, mocha latte, matcha latte, and mini oat drink in original and chocolate flavors; and cooking products, including Cooking Cream, in regular and organic, Crème Fraiche, Whipping Cream, Vanilla Custard and Spreads in a variety of flavors.

