Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Shares Sold by Ensign Peak Advisors Inc

Ensign Peak Advisors Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN – Get Rating) by 78.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,826 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 28,040 shares during the quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of NWN. FMR LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 757.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,273 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $346,000 after acquiring an additional 4,658 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 22.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 216,080 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $11,348,000 after acquiring an additional 39,001 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 51.7% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 269,436 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,392,000 after acquiring an additional 91,868 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 520,441 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $23,935,000 after acquiring an additional 4,528 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 1,667.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 7,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 7,168 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.11% of the company’s stock.

NWN opened at $55.45 on Tuesday. Northwest Natural Holding has a one year low of $43.07 and a one year high of $57.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.59. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $51.33 and its 200-day moving average is $49.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 22.91, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.48.

Northwest Natural ( NYSE:NWN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.80 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $350.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $324.26 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.07% and a net margin of 8.43%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Northwest Natural Holding will post 2.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th were issued a $0.482 dividend. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 28th. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 79.75%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. TheStreet raised Northwest Natural from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Northwest Natural from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Maxim Group cut their price target on Northwest Natural from $74.00 to $62.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Northwest Natural in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Northwest Natural from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Northwest Natural currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.33.

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, industrial, and transportation customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. The company also operates 5.7 billion cubic feet of the Mist gas storage facility contracted to other utilities and third-party marketers; offers natural gas asset management services; and operates an appliance retail center.

