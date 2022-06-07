Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX) CEO Scott J. Montross Sells 1,552 Shares of Stock

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) CEO Scott J. Montross sold 1,552 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.12, for a total value of $52,954.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,027,774.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of NASDAQ NWPX opened at $34.20 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.46, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $339.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.31 and a beta of 0.73. Northwest Pipe has a 12 month low of $23.11 and a 12 month high of $34.70. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $28.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.11.

Get Northwest Pipe alerts:

Northwest Pipe (NASDAQ:NWPX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $109.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $100.00 million. Northwest Pipe had a return on equity of 6.53% and a net margin of 3.49%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Northwest Pipe will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current year.

NWPX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Northwest Pipe in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. StockNews.com raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 26th. TheStreet raised Northwest Pipe from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Northwest Pipe from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NWPX. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Northwest Pipe by 28.3% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 520,543 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $13,248,000 after acquiring an additional 114,726 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,156,426 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,774,000 after purchasing an additional 112,055 shares during the last quarter. Crown Advisors Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,385,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Pipe during the fourth quarter worth about $2,297,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Northwest Pipe by 40.1% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 176,226 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,176,000 after purchasing an additional 50,414 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Northwest Pipe (Get Rating)

Northwest Pipe Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and supplies water related infrastructure products in North America. It operates in two segments, Engineered Steel Pressure Pipe (SPP) and Precast Infrastructure and Engineered Systems (Precast). The SPP segment offers large-diameter, high-pressure steel pipeline systems for use in water infrastructure applications, which are primarily related to drinking water systems.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Pipe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Pipe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.