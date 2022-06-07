Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given a $116.00 Price Target at Barclays

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR – Get Rating) received a $116.00 target price from stock analysts at Barclays in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Barclays‘s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 25.75% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on NTR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Nutrien from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on Nutrien in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Nutrien from $105.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. UBS Group set a $94.00 target price on Nutrien in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nutrien from $85.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Nutrien currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $104.05.

NYSE:NTR opened at $92.25 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $50.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.84, a PEG ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.87. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $101.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Nutrien has a 1-year low of $57.08 and a 1-year high of $117.25.

Nutrien ( NYSE:NTR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.59 by $0.11. Nutrien had a return on equity of 20.55% and a net margin of 14.34%. The business had revenue of $7.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.77 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Nutrien will post 16.18 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTR. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,038,000. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Nutrien during the 4th quarter worth approximately $381,254,000. Capital International Investors bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $521,017,000. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Nutrien in the first quarter valued at approximately $418,452,000. Finally, Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 61.7% in the fourth quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 4,563,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $343,147,000 after acquiring an additional 1,741,558 shares in the last quarter. 64.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. It offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products; and financial solutions. The company also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through approximately 2,000 retail locations in the United States, Canada, South America, and Australia.

