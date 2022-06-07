NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA) Hits New 12-Month High Following Insider Buying Activity

NuVista Energy Ltd. (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock traded as high as C$13.64 and last traded at C$13.50, with a volume of 465894 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at C$13.15.

Specifically, Senior Officer Michael Lawford purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of C$8.53 per share, for a total transaction of C$85,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 200,325 shares in the company, valued at C$1,708,772.25.

Several research firms have issued reports on NVA. National Bankshares cut their target price on NuVista Energy from C$14.50 to C$11.50 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Raymond James lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$15.00 to C$15.50 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. CIBC lifted their target price on NuVista Energy from C$12.00 to C$14.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$13.25 to C$15.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on NuVista Energy from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of C$12.64.

The company has a current ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 33.09. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of C$11.62 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$9.45. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.08 billion and a PE ratio of 9.89.

NuVista Energy (TSE:NVA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported C$0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.41 by C($0.11). The business had revenue of C$381.83 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that NuVista Energy Ltd. will post 1.8005995 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NuVista Energy Company Profile (TSE:NVA)

NuVista Energy Ltd., an oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas reserves in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It primarily focuses on the condensate rich Montney formation in the Wapiti area of the Alberta Deep Basin. The company was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

