Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Shares Acquired by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) by 20.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 769,749 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 128,420 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned approximately 0.77% of Oceaneering International worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Fund Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of Oceaneering International by 47.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Fund Management S.A. now owns 22,960 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $260,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares in the last quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,443 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,068,000 after buying an additional 10,146 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 485,894 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,495,000 after buying an additional 97,757 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Oceaneering International by 66.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 230,372 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,605,000 after buying an additional 91,703 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.15% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International from $22.50 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com lowered Oceaneering International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th.

Shares of OII stock opened at $13.33 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $13.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.27. The firm has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.59 and a beta of 2.99. Oceaneering International, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.92 and a 1 year high of $18.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 2.11 and a current ratio of 2.46.

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $446.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $416.05 million. Oceaneering International had a positive return on equity of 1.42% and a negative net margin of 3.15%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Oceaneering International, Inc. will post 0.38 EPS for the current year.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc provides engineered services, products, and robotic solutions to the offshore energy, defense, aerospace, manufacturing, and entertainment industries worldwide. The company's Subsea Robotics segment provides remotely operated vehicles (ROVs) for drill support and vessel-based services, including subsea hardware installation, construction, pipeline inspection, survey and facilities inspection, maintenance, and repair.

