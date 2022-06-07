Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) Shares Sold by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating) by 11.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 827,099 shares of the company’s stock after selling 107,144 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 1.71% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $20,546,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. abrdn plc grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. abrdn plc now owns 10,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after acquiring an additional 569 shares during the period. Bridgeworth LLC acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $321,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 74,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,856,000 after acquiring an additional 5,675 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Office Properties Income Trust during the fourth quarter worth $336,000. 74.41% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Office Properties Income Trust alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:OPI opened at $20.83 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. Office Properties Income Trust has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $31.69. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.18. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.93 and a beta of 1.17.

Office Properties Income Trust ( NASDAQ:OPI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported ($0.28) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.27 by ($1.55). Office Properties Income Trust had a negative net margin of 10.26% and a negative return on equity of 3.97%. The company had revenue of $147.35 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.12 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 25th were given a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.56%. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently -178.86%.

Several analysts have weighed in on OPI shares. B. Riley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $42.00 to $38.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Office Properties Income Trust from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. StockNews.com raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. TheStreet lowered Office Properties Income Trust from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.00.

About Office Properties Income Trust (Get Rating)

OPI is a REIT focused on owning, operating and leasing properties primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics such as government entities. OPI is managed by the operating subsidiary of The RMR Group Inc (Nasdaq: RMR), an alternative asset management company that is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Office Properties Income Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Office Properties Income Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.