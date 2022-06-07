Planet Labs PBC (PL) to Release Earnings on Tuesday

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, June 14th. Analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post earnings of ($0.19) per share for the quarter. Planet Labs PBC has set its Q1 2023 guidance at EPS and its FY 2023 guidance at EPS.Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Planet Labs PBC (NYSE:PL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $37.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.95 million. On average, analysts expect Planet Labs PBC to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NYSE:PL opened at $6.01 on Tuesday. Planet Labs PBC has a 12-month low of $3.70 and a 12-month high of $12.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.28.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Planet Labs PBC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $10.38.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PL. Sei Investments Co. purchased a new stake in Planet Labs PBC in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Planet Labs PBC during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Planet Labs PBC in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. 43.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Planet Labs PBC Company Profile

Planet Labs PBC designs, constructs, and launches constellations of satellites with the intent of providing high cadence geospatial data delivered to customers through an online platform worldwide. The company offers Open Geospatial Consortium, a cloud-native proprietary technology that performs critical processing and overall harmonizing of images for time series and data fusion and analysis; and space-based hardware and related software systems.

