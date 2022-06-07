PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS) Shares Gap Up Following Insider Buying Activity

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following insider buying activity. The stock had previously closed at $6.08, but opened at $6.47. PLAYSTUDIOS shares last traded at $6.21, with a volume of 12,747 shares changing hands.

Specifically, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 14,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $4.23 per share, with a total value of $62,181.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Andrew S. Pascal acquired 12,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $4.81 per share, for a total transaction of $60,606.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders bought 140,600 shares of company stock valued at $725,786.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Saturday, May 7th. Oppenheimer cut their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS from $9.00 to $8.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of PLAYSTUDIOS to $5.20 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.55.

The company has a market capitalization of $735.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.63 and a beta of -1.58. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.69.

PLAYSTUDIOS (NASDAQ:MYPS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.18). PLAYSTUDIOS had a negative net margin of 7.19% and a negative return on equity of 7.54%. On average, analysts forecast that PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc. will post -0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYPS. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 226.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,470,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,830,000 after purchasing an additional 2,408,631 shares in the last quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 7,500.0% in the 3rd quarter. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. now owns 1,520,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,931,000 after buying an additional 1,500,000 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 1st quarter worth about $2,828,000. Rubric Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS in the 4th quarter worth about $2,206,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of PLAYSTUDIOS by 874.3% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 578,567 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,638,000 after buying an additional 519,187 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 14.10% of the company’s stock.

PLAYSTUDIOS, Inc develops and publishes free-to-play casual games for mobile and social platforms in the United States, North America, and internationally. The company is headquartered in Las Vegas, Nevada.

