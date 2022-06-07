Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 550 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.
Shares of PLXS stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.
Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Plexus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.
Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.
