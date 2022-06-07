Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. Sells 550 Shares

Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 550 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.92, for a total value of $46,156.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,210 shares in the company, valued at $2,703,063.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Shares of PLXS stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.10. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $81.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a current ratio of 1.47.

Plexus (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.83 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PLXS. StockNews.com began coverage on Plexus in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, TheStreet cut Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Plexus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Plexus by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,425,537 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $362,052,000 after buying an additional 15,398 shares during the last quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.4% during the first quarter. Disciplined Growth Investors Inc. MN now owns 2,272,258 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $185,893,000 after purchasing an additional 74,646 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 0.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,818,606 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $148,782,000 after purchasing an additional 8,305 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Plexus by 3.2% during the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,026,230 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $83,949,000 after buying an additional 31,845 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Plexus by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,012,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after buying an additional 61,141 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.92% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

