Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) Stock Position Raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS – Get Rating) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 85,045 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,427 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 0.30% of Plexus worth $8,155,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. boosted its stake in shares of Plexus by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. BNP PARIBAS ASSET MANAGEMENT Holding S.A. now owns 853,613 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $81,853,000 after acquiring an additional 8,497 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 816,761 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $78,319,000 after buying an additional 30,301 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 717,349 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $68,787,000 after buying an additional 28,816 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.5% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 333,668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,833,000 after buying an additional 14,376 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Plexus by 4.6% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 288,423 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,789,000 after buying an additional 12,777 shares during the period. 94.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ PLXS opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. Plexus Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $72.88 and a fifty-two week high of $99.12. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $81.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.10.

Plexus ( NASDAQ:PLXS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.12. Plexus had a return on equity of 11.05% and a net margin of 3.31%. The company had revenue of $888.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $839.76 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.49 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Plexus Corp. will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

PLXS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Plexus in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Plexus from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Plexus from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.12.

In other news, CAO Angelo Michael Ninivaggi, Jr. sold 1,200 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.66, for a total value of $96,792.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,760 shares in the company, valued at $2,642,421.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd P. Kelsey sold 1,101 shares of Plexus stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.11, for a total value of $93,706.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 107,528 shares in the company, valued at $9,151,708.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 26,293 shares of company stock worth $2,182,813. Corporate insiders own 2.17% of the company’s stock.

Plexus Corp., together with its subsidiaries, provides electronic manufacturing services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It offers design and development, supply chain, new product introduction, and manufacturing solutions, as well as aftermarket services to companies in the healthcare/life sciences, industrial/commercial, aerospace/defense, and communications market sectors.

