Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Holdings in NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) by 49.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after selling 15,372 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in NatWest Group were worth $96,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in NWG. Gator Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,381,000. HighTower Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,966,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,234,000 after purchasing an additional 104,255 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $237,000. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky purchased a new position in shares of NatWest Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,232,000. 0.59% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NWG. UBS Group increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 290 ($3.63) to GBX 300 ($3.76) in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investec raised shares of NatWest Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America raised their price target on NatWest Group from GBX 335 ($4.20) to GBX 360 ($4.51) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. TheStreet raised NatWest Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, May 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.62.

NWG stock opened at $5.84 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $30.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.24. NatWest Group plc has a 52 week low of $4.99 and a 52 week high of $6.99. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $5.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.96. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

