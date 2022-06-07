Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Position in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE)

Private Advisor Group LLC cut its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE – Get Rating) by 34.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,055 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 12,745 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Sorrento Therapeutics were worth $112,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Sorrento Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $197,000. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Sorrento Therapeutics by 83.3% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 65,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $303,000 after purchasing an additional 29,662 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $270,000. Donald L. Hagan LLC raised its position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 71.4% in the fourth quarter. Donald L. Hagan LLC now owns 73,584 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $342,000 after buying an additional 30,655 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Centiva Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics in the third quarter worth about $77,000. 27.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SRNE opened at $1.66 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.21. Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $11.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market capitalization of $645.65 million, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 2.43.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Sorrento Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. HC Wainwright reduced their price objective on Sorrento Therapeutics from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sorrento Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutic by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugate, as well as bispecific antibody approach; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that deliver biologic directly into the lymphatic system.

