Private Advisor Group LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE)

Private Advisor Group LLC reduced its stake in shares of Clean Energy Fuels Corp. (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) by 29.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,754 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 4,990 shares during the quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Clean Energy Fuels were worth $72,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. HighMark Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the fourth quarter worth approximately $61,000. Centiva Capital LP bought a new position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels in the third quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Arbor Capital Management Inc. ADV bought a new position in Clean Energy Fuels during the 4th quarter worth approximately $64,000. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new stake in Clean Energy Fuels during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $110,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Clean Energy Fuels by 31.9% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 15,020 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 3,633 shares in the last quarter. 42.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Clean Energy Fuels alerts:

In related news, CEO Andrew J. Littlefair acquired 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $4.09 per share, with a total value of $102,250.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,551,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,345,119.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Clean Energy Fuels stock opened at $5.68 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.59, a quick ratio of 3.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a PE ratio of -10.92 and a beta of 1.90. Clean Energy Fuels Corp. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $14.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $6.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $6.51.

Clean Energy Fuels (NASDAQ:CLNE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $83.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $89.61 million. Clean Energy Fuels had a negative return on equity of 2.84% and a negative net margin of 42.05%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.03) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Clean Energy Fuels Corp. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on Clean Energy Fuels to $12.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Jonestrading began coverage on Clean Energy Fuels in a report on Friday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Raymond James upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $6.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Clean Energy Fuels to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.63.

About Clean Energy Fuels (Get Rating)

Clean Energy Fuels Corp. provides natural gas as an alternative fuel for vehicle fleets and related fueling solutions, primarily in the United States and Canada. It supplies renewable natural gas (RNG), compressed natural gas (CNG), and liquefied natural gas (LNG) for medium and heavy-duty vehicles; and offers operation and maintenance services for public and private vehicle fleet customer stations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Clean Energy Fuels Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clean Energy Fuels and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.