Private Advisor Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE)

Private Advisor Group LLC trimmed its position in shares of Lordstown Motors Corp. (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) by 81.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 14,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65,560 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC’s holdings in Lordstown Motors were worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 360,692 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,879,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 21.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 22,393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of Lordstown Motors by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 186,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,062,000 after purchasing an additional 6,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of Lordstown Motors during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. 45.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RIDE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $2.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. R. F. Lafferty downgraded Lordstown Motors from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $2.50 to $1.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Lordstown Motors from $3.00 to $2.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Lordstown Motors currently has a consensus rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $3.66.

Shares of NASDAQ RIDE opened at $1.81 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.38 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.98. Lordstown Motors Corp. has a 1-year low of $1.50 and a 1-year high of $15.80. The stock has a market capitalization of $357.29 million, a P/E ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Lordstown Motors (NASDAQ:RIDE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.46) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.01). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.72) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lordstown Motors Corp. will post -1.88 EPS for the current year.

Lordstown Motors Corp. develops, manufactures, and sells Endurance, an electric full-size pickup truck for fleet customers. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Lordstown, Ohio.

